Tentative trial date set aviation case

[Photo: File]

A tentative trial date has been set in the case involving former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and other accused.

Sayed-Khaiyum faces charges relating to the unlawful carriage of firearms on an aircraft, receiving a corrupt benefit, breach of trust by a person employed in the public service, and abuse of office.

Former Fiji Airways executives Shaenaz Voss and Sharun Ali face charges relating to giving a corrupt benefit. Voss, Ali and Fiji Airways, trading as Fiji Link, also face charges relating to the mandatory reporting of security occurrences and airline security.

The Lautoka High Court has set the tentative trial date from May 10 to May 25, 2027.

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The State is expected to call about 20 to 25 witnesses during the four-week trial.

Earlier this week, the counsel for the first and second accused responded to the State’s draft proposed agreed facts and documents.

However, counsel for the third accused informed the court that they made representations to the State to consider before responding to the PTC minutes.

The State informed the Court that its representation filed at the Court Registry addressed all concerns raised by the third accused and that the State will continue the proceedings against the third accused, with no amendments to, or withdrawal of the charges.

The State further advised the Court that all disclosures within its custody are in order and sought that a trial date be secured.