Strengthening cooperation against drug threat

[Photo: Bose Vavataga]

Pacific countries are looking at ways to strengthen maritime security and tackle the growing threat of drug trafficking.

Speaking after the Pacific Defence Ministers Meeting, Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua says transnational organised crime, including drugs and cybercrime, was a key focus of discussions.

Tikoduadua says countries need to share information to identify threats early and improve their response.

He says Fiji receives some drugs from South America, making cooperation with countries such as Chile important.

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“We are sharing information that would allow us to be able to anticipate things better, particularly any development from around the eastern side of the Pacific, South Pacific, in the Americas. We talked about the vulnerabilities that exist within our borders, and then there are, of course, capacities around the PRG, Pacific Response Group”

Tikoduadua says discussions also covered the Pacific Response Group and how countries can use their existing military capabilities to support one another.

He says stronger cooperation will help Pacific countries respond to security threats and keep their people safer.

Fiji Navy Commander, Commodore Timoci Natuva, says the meeting provides an opportunity to improve coordination between Fiji’s maritime agencies and support the region.

Natuva says investment, coordination and information sharing are key to strengthening Fiji’s maritime security.

“It will be a process on how investment is put into the Pacific, especially supporting our maritime assets, maritime domains, strengthening coordination, and particularly information sharing. Direct information sharing amongst nations will be very critical”

Cooperation between member states will strengthen the region’s response to transnational crime, including drug trafficking through maritime borders.