Wara to feature for Rewa

The Rewa football side will have the services of Scott Wara in next week’s FMF Inter District Championship in Suva.

This has been confirmed to FBC Sports by Fiji Football Association chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf.

The national defender, who is based in Australia, will be a great addition to the Delta Tigers.

Yusuf says Fiji FA has received Wara’s International Transfer Certificate.

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Rewa is in Pool A with Labasa, Suva and Nasinu.

Wara and Rewa play Labasa in their first FMF IDC pool game next Wednesday at 7:30pm.