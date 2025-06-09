China signals more opportunities for Fiji

[Photo: Supplied]

China says Fiji can expect greater opportunities in trade, skills training, agriculture, healthcare and community development as bilateral cooperation expands.

Speaking to local media, Chargé d’Affaires Wang Yuan says China wants to turn more initiatives into practical benefits for Fijians.

He says bilateral trade reached $1.458 billion last year, while Fiji’s exports to China rose by more than 160 percent.

China also plans to increase imports from Fiji to around $244 million this year.

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“Over the next five years, China will launch another 2,000 small and beautiful livelihood projects in developing countries.”

Wang says China is also expanding support for small island states through livelihood, agriculture, climate, health and maritime cooperation.

China previously announced 200 small and beautiful livelihood programmes across Pacific island countries, alongside agricultural assistance, scholarships, training and medical support.

For Fiji, the opportunities are already being seen through agricultural training, medical assistance and infrastructure projects. A recent China-backed agricultural programme trained nearly 300 Fijian participants in crop production and processing.

Wang says the Chinese Embassy will continue working with Fiji to turn more projects and initiatives into tangible results.