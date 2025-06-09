Blake appointed Fijian diver’s agent

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fijian media and international talent representative Andhy Blake has been appointed the international agent for Fiji’s history-making diver, Maori-Daniel Viliame Abraham Pomeroy-Farrell.

Maori recently made history at the 2026 World Aquatics Junior Diving Championships in Rijeka, Croatia, winning bronze in the Boys’ 3m Springboard and becoming the first Fijian athlete to win a medal at a World Aquatics competition.

Maori has been training and competing internationally from Mexico, while proudly representing his Fijian heritage and maintaining family ties to Bua in Vanua Levu and Ovalau in the Lomaiviti Province.

He says he is now looking forward to the next chapter of his sporting career.

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The appointment of Andhy Blake as his international representative will focus on developing partnerships, media opportunities and relationships across Fiji and internationally, while allowing Maori and his coaching team to remain focused on his continued development and international competition.

Maori hopes his journey can help raise the profile of diving and inspire future generations of Fijian and Pacific athletes in the discipline.