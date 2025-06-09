Cikobia receives bottled water relief

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Residents of remote Cikobia Island in Macuata have received an immediate boost to their drinking water supplies, with 20 cartons of bottled water donated to support communities facing ongoing water challenges.

The assistance was handed over by Live & Learn Fiji to the Macuata Provincial Administration office in Labasa, for distribution to the island as the country prepares for possible prolonged dry conditions associated with El Niño.

Cikobia is particularly vulnerable during extended dry periods because of its limited water sources.

Reduced rainfall can place additional pressure on available supplies, making access to safe drinking water a critical concern for villagers, particularly children, the elderly and other vulnerable members of the community.

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The donation was presented by Live & Learn Fiji Senior Project Officer for Kiwa EMPOWER, Alanieta Ratuvakalevulevu, and received by Macuata Provincial Administrator Revoni

Rakasalu.

The organisation says it will continue to support rural and remote communities where assistance is needed, including communities that face challenges accessing essential resources.

For Cikobia, the bottled water is expected to provide temporary relief for drinking purposes, particularly during periods when local water sources become limited.

Access to safe drinking water is essential during prolonged dry conditions, not only for daily consumption but also to reduce the risk of people relying on unsafe or untreated water sources.

The Macuata Provincial Administration says it continues to monitor the situation and remains open to assistance that can support communities across remote and rural areas of Vanua Levu.

For Cikobia, however, the immediate relief also highlights a longer-term challenge ensuring the island has a reliable and sustainable supply of safe drinking water as dry conditions become more frequent and severe.