Government sets new education direction

[Photo: FILE]

Cabinet has endorsed the Education Sector Strategic Plan 2025/2026 to 2034/2035.

The Plan sets quality teaching and learning, equitable access, education for socio-economic development and stronger governance and planning as priorities.

It includes measures to strengthen teacher recruitment and professional development.

It also aims to improve access for disadvantaged students and expand technical and vocational education and training.

Article continues after advertisement

The education system will also integrate green and emerging skills.

The Government will strengthen education administration, monitoring and policy planning under the Plan.

The Government will track implementation through a Results Framework aligned with the National Development Plan.

Funding will come through government allocations, cost savings and support from development partners.

The plan aims to ensure every Fijian child has access to quality, relevant and inclusive education, while preparing students for further study, employment and participation in Fiji’s economic development.