Tom Cruise unveils 'Digger' at London premiere

source: Reuters

Tom Cruise described his character in “Digger” as “totally outrageous” and unlike any role he had encountered before, speaking at the film’s world premiere in London on Tuesday.

“He’s the kind of character that says ​things that some people think, some people can’t imagine thinking,” the Hollywood star told Reuters. “I’ve ‌never read a character like it. I’ve never read a film like this.”

The release of “Digger” was celebrated with a royal premiere attended by Britain’s Prince William and Princess Kate, after what actor Sandra Huller described as nearly 10 years of work by Oscar-winning ​director Alejandro G. Inarritu.

The film has generated much anticipation since a trailer showed Cruise transformed into eccentric ​oil tycoon Digger Rockwell with grey hair, facial prosthetics and a padded bodysuit.

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Cruise said ⁠this transformation was far from the most demanding aspect of the role, pointing instead to a 10-minute monologue ​filmed in a single take.

“Anatomy of a Fall” star Huller said it was “remarkable” watching Cruise’s performance. “It feels like all ​the things that he has learned in 46 years of acting have come into this character,” she added.

In the film, Rockwell inadvertently triggers an ecological disaster that pushes the world to the brink of nuclear war before scrambling to save the planet. But ​the filmmakers have revealed little else about the story, fuelling speculation about the plot and rumours it could be ​a musical, which Cruise has dismissed.