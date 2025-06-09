Government targets Rakiraki dump

[Photo: FILE]

Rakiraki Town Council continues to face financial, flooding and waste management challenges.

The government states it is taking steps to address the town’s long-standing infrastructure and environmental concerns.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa said Rakiraki would be included in the Western Sanitary Landfill Project, with work on the first site expected to begin in early 2027.

The two-year project will include an engineered landfill, materials sorting centre and composting facility.

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Nalumisa says the council’s 2024 and 2025 accounts have been submitted and audited, with its audit opinion improving from a disclaimer to a qualified opinion.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu pointed out that the council needed stronger government support to address its financial and environmental constraints.

He said limited revenue remains a major challenge and called for the committee’s recommendations to be implemented without further delay.

Government MP Ratu Josaia Niudamu said the council had $182,179.62 in rate arrears as of August 31, 2026. He says stronger revenue collection and financial management are needed to improve service delivery.

Niudamu also highlighted government’s $3 million allocation towards Western Division dumpsite remediation, saying the Naria dump remains a concern for communities.

Committee Chairperson Lenora Qereqeretabua points out that flooding and drainage remain among Rakiraki’s most pressing issues.

She adds that the Waileka Creek has not been desilted since 2018 and called for stronger drainage infrastructure, sustained funding and implementation of the JICA flood mapping study.

Qereqeretabua said the review also identified delays to the Waimea Satellite Town, municipal boundary extension and relocation of the dump site.

The motion on the Consolidated Review Report was agreed to unanimously.