$17m development set to transform Tacirua

[Photo: Apenisa Waqairadovu]

A new 17-million-dollar commercial development is set to bring more businesses and services to Tacirua.

The CBayview Commercial Development is a partnership between the Raibevu Family Trust and Fijian Holdings Limited.

The project covers 4,516 square metres at the junction of Princess Road and Khalsa Road.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu says the investment is a significant step for the area.

Article continues after advertisement

The two-storey complex will house 15 businesses, including the Dokonaisuva Police Post.

Confirmed tenants include RB Patel Limited, Hot Bread Kitchen and Value City Limited.

Vasu has acknowledged the Raibevu Family Trust for looking beyond immediate needs and investing in the future of the area.

Construction is expected to bring more commercial activity and services to Tacirua.