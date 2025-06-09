Turning forests, reefs into climate finance

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The Pacific is looking to turn its natural resources into greater climate finance, with leaders, investors and climate experts set to meet in Nadi next month.

The high-level Pre-COP event will focus on how the region can use the value of its forests, mangroves, reefs and oceans to attract investment for climate resilience.

The event will be hosted by Fiji National University and Monash University through the Pacific Action for Climate Transitions Research Centre at the Hilton in Nadi.

Under the theme ‘Investing in Natural Capital: The Pacific Opportunity’, the gathering will bring together Pacific leaders, researchers, investors and development partners.

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FNU Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says Pacific communities protect ecosystems that benefit both the region and the wider world, but receive limited investment for doing so.

She says the event will focus on practical ways to unlock more climate finance for the Pacific.

The program will cover natural capital investment, ecosystem services, sustainable forestry and blue economy opportunities.

Representatives from climate funds, international financial institutions, governments, academia and the private sector are expected to attend.

Monash University Professor Paul Dargusch says the Pacific can show that protecting nature and supporting communities can work together.

He says the region needs investment models, institutions and project pipelines that can turn its natural capital into finance for restoration and livelihoods.

A key outcome will be a regional Call to Action outlining Pacific priorities and feeding into discussions ahead of COP31.

The event is part of the FNU-Monash partnership through the PACT Research Centre, which supports Pacific-led climate research, builds local capacity and works to improve access to climate finance.