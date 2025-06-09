Hurricane Polo approaches Mexico’s Baja California coast

source: Reuters

Forecasters said Hurricane Polo, which has weakened to a Category 3 ​storm, is expected to make landfall on ‌the Pacific coast of Baja California Sur on Monday night, bringing sustained winds of 60 to 80 mph and ​heavy rain to the popular tourist destination.

As ​of 11 a.m. EDT on Sunday, the ⁠hurricane was about 200 miles off the Baja ​California coast, moving north-northwest at 12 mph with sustained ​winds of 125 mph, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Private forecaster AccuWeather said Polo is expected to gradually ​weaken before making landfall as a Category 1 ​hurricane, but could still topple trees and power lines and ‌inflict ⁠structural damage.

Heavy rain, high surf and strong winds have already prompted evacuations, port closures and school cancellations along Mexico’s Pacific coast. In the resort city ​of San ​Jose del ⁠Cabo, authorities restricted access to beaches as the storm churned up large waves ​and dangerous surf.

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Polo is forecast to ​dump ⁠4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 cm) of rain across Baja California, raising the risk of life-threatening ⁠flooding ​and mudslides, before crossing the ​Gulf of California and moving into the northern states of Sonora ​and Chihuahua.