Plan targets violence against children

[Photo: FILE]

Violence against children is the focus of a new national action plan endorsed by Cabinet.

The National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against Children 2026–2031 sets out measures to prevent and respond to abuse, neglect and other forms of harm affecting children.

The plan covers corporal punishment, sexual violence, online exploitation, bullying, family violence, child labour and child marriage.

National data show 80 percent of children aged one to 14 experienced violent discipline in the month before the 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey.

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The plan focuses on prevention, early intervention, response and strengthening child protection systems.

This includes public awareness, school safeguarding, parenting programs and referral services.

It also provides for child-friendly reporting, emergency shelter, medical and psychosocial care and legal assistance.

The plan aims to improve coordination between agencies, strengthen data collection and build the capacity of workers dealing with children at risk.

It aligns with Fiji’s commitments under the First Global Ministers Forum to End Violence Against Children.

The plan will also support the implementation of the Child Care and Protection Act 2024 and Child Justice Act 2024.