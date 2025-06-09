Communication important, says Waqaivau

Bula Boys midfielder and Ba FC captain Ilisoni Waqaivau says communication on the field will be crucial when Fiji takes on Papua New Guinea in tomorrow’s MSG Cup clash as they search for their first win of the competition.

Reflecting on their opening two matches, Waqaivau says a lack of communication played a major role in the results.

He says effective communication is an important part of every team’s game, ensuring players are on the same page and working together on the field.

Looking ahead to their clash with PNG, Waqaivau says the Bula Boys will need to stay focused and alert if they are to keep their hopes of reaching the elimination rounds alive.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think we weren’t communicating properly in our last two games and we had a draw and a loss. This is a very important part of playing, because everyone needs to be on the same page. We know PNG will be going all out, and we are expecting a tough game.”

Fiji will face Papua New Guinea at HFC Bank Stadium at 7pm tomorrow.