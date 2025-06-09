Fans encouraged to attend Vodafone Cup final

Rugby league fans in the Western Division are in for a treat tomorrow, with the Vodafone Cup and Fiji National Rugby League Women’s finals set to take place at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Saru Dragons will face Navy Albatross in the Vodafone Cup final at 1.50pm, while Namoli West Tigers take on Army Bears in the women’s final at 11.30am.

Saru last lifted the title in 2023, when they defeated Nadera Panthers 20-10. Navy Albatross, meanwhile, are still chasing their first Vodafone Cup title.

Fans who purchase their tickets in advance will pay just $5, while tickets at the gate will cost $7.

Children’s tickets are priced at $3.