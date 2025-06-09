Research vessel returns to retrace Pacific study

The research will examine long-term environmental changes across the Pacific.[PICTURE:RIYA BHAGWAN]

Scientists will return to the same Pacific locations surveyed a decade ago as Australia’s RV Investigator begins a major ocean and climate research voyage from Fiji.

The world-leading climate and marine research vessel will travel along the 170-degree west meridian, from the equator to Antarctica.

The research will examine ocean circulation, climate variability and long-term environmental changes across the Pacific.

Lead Scientist Dr Bea Pena-Molino says returning to the same locations will allow researchers to identify changes in the ocean, including how warming and El Niño are interacting.

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“Understanding how climate change and El Niño combine together, are they getting, will they keep on getting bigger is something that we’re really interested about.”

The research will also monitor conditions important to Pacific fisheries, including changes in ocean temperatures and the movement of warm water.

Researchers will use the vessel’s advanced navigation systems to return to the same locations within a few metres, allowing more accurate comparisons with data collected 10 years ago.

The RV Investigator will depart Lautoka this Sunday. Two Fijian women will also join the Pacific research voyage.