RB Patel posts $13.3 million net profit

RB Patel Group has recorded a $13.3 million net profit after tax for the financial year ended June 2026.

The company says revenue, including other income, rose by 2.9 percent to $196 million, up from $191 million last year.

Operating profit also increased slightly to $18 million.

The company’s Board has declared a final dividend of 3.5 cents per share, totalling $5.25 million, to be paid by October 16.

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This brings the total dividends for the financial year to 5.5 cents per share, or $8.25 million.

Chairman Jitoko Tikolevu says the results are satisfactory, despite challenging economic conditions, increased competition and rising business costs.

He says operating costs increased by seven percent, while salary and wage costs have risen by 19 percent over the past two years.

Tikolevu says tourism continues to support Fiji’s economic recovery, but global conflicts, natural disasters and inflation remain challenges for businesses.