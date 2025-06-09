US flags new terror threats

[Photo: Supplied: Ministry of Policing & Communications]

Criminal networks operating through the Pacific could create pathways for terrorist financing, according to United States Chargé d’Affaires Christina Cavallo.

Speaking at the launch of Fiji’s National Counterterrorism Strategy 2026–2030, Cavallo said terrorism today was no longer limited to organised groups with political goals.

She explained that narcotics trafficking, illicit finance, human smuggling and transnational organized crime can increasingly feed and finance terrorism.

“Tourists look for safety. Regional partners look for reliability. Every dollar that Fiji spends building strong amount of terrorism institutions today is a dollar that pays dividends in economic growth tomorrow. In tourism revenue, in foreign direct investment, in the kind of trust that allows trade, not just aid and flow. And this is precisely the model of the United States champions that are more assistants approached across the Pacific.”

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Cavallo says these networks use the same maritime routes and financial systems that connect Pacific countries.

Fiji’s strategy, she states is therefore not only about preparing for a possible terrorist attack.

Cavallo states that stronger border controls, financial intelligence, maritime domain awareness and coordination between agencies can help close criminal pathways that could be exploited for extremist financing.

She said developing the strategy required coordination between law enforcement, immigration, financial regulators and community leaders.

Cavallo also pointed out that the United States supports Fiji’s efforts to strengthen its national security institutions.

The US has provided $500,000 in foreign military financing to strengthen secure communications for the Republic of Fiji Military Forces’ Navy.

Cavallo says the equipment will help Fiji’s sailors track and disrupt transnational crime and illegal fishing.

The US has also committed $5.14 million over five years to strengthen Fiji’s capacity to detect and contain infectious diseases.

A further $12-million grant has been advanced through the Millennium Challenge Corporation to support Fiji’s long-term economic development.

Cavallo says US law enforcement assistance is aimed at building local capacity and strengthening regional security.

She says the United States will continue working with Pacific partners on maritime security, drug trafficking, cybercrime and illicit finance.

Cavallo adds that the counterterrorism strategy is also about protecting Fiji’s financial system, borders and communities.

The strategy was launched at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva this morning.