Security overhaul begins after evidence controversy

Justice Minister Siromi Turaga. [Photo: FILE]

The judiciary has begun reviewing and strengthening security protocols following concerns over the handling, storage and integrity of court exhibits.

Justice Minister Siromi Turaga told Parliament the Chief Registrar has conducted an assessment across relevant registries.

The assessment covers exhibit storage, records, the movement and release of evidence, chain-of-custody procedures, CCTV coverage and other security measures.

Turaga says the review is aimed at identifying gaps and determining what additional safeguards are needed.

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“Work has commenced on security upgrades to the High Court criminal registry. These upgrades began yesterday and are currently progressing.”

He says there were initial delays in procuring IT-related security equipment and systems due to the required assessment and approval processes.

Opposition MP Jone Usamate questioned whether the Government could now guarantee that exhibits currently held in custody are what they are recorded to be.

“How do we know now that what is in all those exhibits is really what is claimed to be those exhibits? What are we doing now to make sure that what is supposed to be those exhibits are actually there?”

Opposition MP Premila Kumar also questioned whether the relevant evidence-storage area had CCTV coverage and whether audits had been undertaken.

“My question is more related to whether that area had CCTV cameras or not, and whether audits were undertaken or not.”

Turaga said he was not immediately in a position to provide those details but committed to returning to Parliament next month with further information.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya then questioned whether the Government would conduct a comprehensive check of evidence held by courts and police nationwide.

“Does that mean that you’ll be undertaking a thorough, complete check of each bit of evidence that’s actually being held in the custody of the courts or the police right throughout the country?”

Turaga says it is too early to confirm whether all exhibits will be checked, but changes to evidence-control procedures are already being activated.

He says police have taken steps to improve exhibit management, including keeping exhibits in designated areas rather than at individual police stations.

The Minister says evidence security is not limited to physical storage.

It also requires proper documentation, access controls, recording the movement of exhibits and effective chain-of-custody procedures.

A report identifying gaps and recommending remedial measures is now being prepared.

Turaga says the Government will continue to monitor the implementation of the recommendations and strengthen the systems supporting the administration of justice.