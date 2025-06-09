Disaster gap raises treaty concerns

[Photo: File]

Fiji’s proposed agreements with Australia do not specifically address disasters.

This leaves out major threats such as tsunamis, earthquakes, volcanic activity and oil spills.

Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Risk Management Mitieli Cama told the Parliament’s Standing Committee

on Foreign Affairs and Defence that the omission could narrow future cooperation to climate-related hazards.

Cama says disasters are not simply a drafting issue for Fiji.

“While both treaties speak extensively to climate change and resiliency, neither instrument makes specific mention of disasters in any form.”

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Cama states that the country’s risk profile extends well beyond climate change and the treaties should recognise the full range of emergencies Fiji

may face.

He says the gap could limit cooperation with Australia on hazards that have nothing to do with climate change.

The Ministry is calling for disaster resilience, early warning, humanitarian assistance and disaster response to be made a dedicated pillar of the

proposed 10-year work plan.

Cama adds that Fiji already has practical cooperation with Australia through a $7 million Disaster Resilience Program running from 2025 to 2029.

The Ministry is also involved in a $35-million Fiji Climate Adaptation Project covering structural and non-structural interventions in 90 areas.

Cama states the treaties should build on that cooperation and expand it to a multi-hazard approach.

He said Fiji needs stronger systems for early warnings, last-mile communication, emergency telecommunications, humanitarian logistics, resilient

infrastructure and disaster response.

The team presented on the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance or the Veitacini Treaty.

The submission is now before the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee as it considers the proposed treaties.