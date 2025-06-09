Vunibola in the mix says Potter

[Photo: FILE]

Saru Dragons fullback Senivalati Vunibola is one of the local players who have stood out so far in our premier competition.

This is according to Mick Potter, the Vodafone Fiji Bati head coach.

Vunibola is not the only player on Potter’s mind, and he’s impressed with a few Navy players as well.¤

Despite their Vodafone Cup final loss to Navy Albatross on the weekend, Saru star Vunibola had a few decision-makers talking, including the Bati coach.

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Potter says the former Silktails rep is in the mix.

‘I thought he was outstanding today. And he wasn’t the only one. I thought the number seven for the Navy and the number one for the Navy were quite good and quite effective in their roles. He’s one that I think if we had a shortage of numbers, I think he’d be worth having a look at for the Fiji Bar. Whether he gets picked or not is another thing. He’s in the mix.’

When asked about the Bati coach’s comments, Vunibola says he’s blessed to be included in the national extended squad.

The 23-member Fiji Bati squad for the World Cup will be named in the next few days.