Iran urges talks as Trump rejects UN Hormuz proposal

source: Reuters

Iran insisted on Sunday that only diplomacy can solve its conflict with the ​United States and Israel, after US President Donald Trump said he rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end fighting.

“Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening ‌the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi posted on social media. “Only a negotiated solution can get them out of this deadlock.”

Iran announced a peace proposal last week at the UN General Assembly in New York, saying it had been transmitted to the Americans via Qatari mediators. Trump said on Saturday he rejected the plan, and argued that desperation was driving the Iranians’ push for an agreement on the key waterway.

“They want to make a deal to open the Hormuz Strait immediately because they’re losing ​so badly,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

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Keeping the door to diplomacy open, however, Trump told Axios in a phone interview on Sunday that he expected US negotiators to engage in more talks this ​week.

Araqchi said mediators facilitating Tehran’s talks with Washington had not officially relayed a US rejection of the plan.