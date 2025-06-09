Jay-Z accuser recants rape allegation against the rapper

[Source: Reuters]

A woman who accused musician Jay-Z of rape in a 2024 lawsuit has ‌recanted her claim and said she never met the billionaire rapper.

The woman, who was identified as Jane Doe in court papers, had accused Jay-Z and musician Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her in 2000, when she ​was 13 years old. She later dropped that civil lawsuit, and Jay-Z sued ​her and her law firm for defamation and malicious prosecution.

A declaration from the ⁠woman was filed on Thursday as part of the defamation suit. In it, the woman ​said there was “no truth to any of my claims” against Jay-Z, whose real name is ​Shawn Carter, and that she was not being paid for her statements.

“Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter never raped me. I have never met or spoken to Mr. Carter. Mr. Carter never engaged in any inappropriate conduct toward me whatsoever,” ​the woman wrote in statements filed in US District Court for the Southern District of ​New York.

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In court papers, Jay-Z’s lawyers said they were dropping the woman as a defendant in the ‌defamation ⁠case. Representatives for Jay-Z had no comment.

She also said Combs did not rape her. Her original claim was unrelated to the case that led to Combs’ 2025 conviction and 50-month prison sentence on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Attorneys for Combs did not immediately respond ​to a request for ​comment.

The woman said ⁠her lawyers at the time filed the case “without conducting any independent investigation, background inquiry, or due diligence, and without obtaining any corroboration of ​the allegations” before filing the original complaint in October 2024.

The woman ​said she ⁠had contacted the law firm after seeing a Facebook ad seeking information about anyone who may have been harmed by Combs.

The ad triggered memories of her being raped at age 13, ⁠she ​said, adding that she filled out an online form ​and was contacted by a law firm.