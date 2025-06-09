U2 celebrates 50 years with concert at Dublin school

source: Reuters
U2 marked 50 years as a band on Friday by returning to the school where they started playing together as teenagers and delighted current students with a concert featuring hits such as ‘With Or Without You’, ‘One’ and ‘Beautiful Day’.
The 22-time Grammy-Award-winning band formed in September 1976 after Larry Mullen Jr. pinned a handwritten note reading “Drummer Seeks Musicians To Form Band” on the notice board at Mount Temple Comprehensive School in north Dublin.
Mullen, Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton on Friday sought to replicate one of their early shows when they played on the roof of the school’s boiler room in 1978, the start of a journey that would carve their place in rock history.
Hundreds of students, some holding hand-drawn posters saying “It’s A Beautiful Day No School”, finished class early and packed the school yard, where they screamed throughout the 35-minute set alongside their similarly enthusiastic teachers.
“Is that the science lab?” said Bono, dressed all in black, as he arrived on stage and pointed to a building in the distance where some teachers watched out of windows and recorded the scene on their phones.