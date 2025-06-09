India donates 12 drones to sugar industry

[Photo: Bose Vavataga]

India has handed over 12 agricultural drones to Fiji to help improve farming practices and support sugarcane growers.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Shiri Suneet Mehta, says the drones will allow farmers to use agricultural inputs more efficiently and improve crop monitoring.

Mehta says the technology should also make some farming work easier and contribute to higher productivity.

He says India’s support for Fiji’s agriculture sector also includes seeds, soil testing equipment, training and financial assistance.

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“Over the years, we have supported Fiji’s agriculture sector in a number of ways through provision of seeds on several occasions, mobile soil testing laboratories, financial assistance and training and capacity building for the farmers. Most recently, India gifted five metric tons of cowpea seeds to Fiji in September last year. It was a contribution that made a practical difference”,

Mehta says 15 Fijian participants will begin a specialised virtual training programme on the sugar industry in India next Monday.

He says the support is aimed at strengthening Fiji’s agriculture sector while responding to the needs of local farmers.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna received the drones on behalf of the Fijian Government and says the technology will improve the way farmers apply fertiliser and other farming inputs.

Tunabuna says the Ministry of Agriculture and Fiji Sugar Corporation will work together to roll out the drones and train people to use them.

“We must ensure that these drones are utilized responsibly with appropriate training, safety measures and support for our farmers. Our objective is to make technology a practical tool that contributes to improve productivity and the long-term sustainability of our agriculture sector”

Tunabuna thanked the Government and people of India for the donation and says he expects the drones to make a meaningful contribution to Fiji’s sugar industry.