Young leaders wanted at NFP

NFP must give young people real leadership responsibility.[PICTURE:JOSEFA SIGAVOLAVOLA]

The National Federation Party must give young people real leadership responsibility if it is to remain relevant in a changing Fiji.

This, accoding to NFP Member and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Speaking at the NFP Convention in Suva, Qereqeretabua says the party needs to renew its leadership while protecting the political history that has shaped it.

She says Fiji’s electorate is changing, with young Fijians raising different questions about their future.

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Qereqeretabua says young people want to know whether they can find jobs after graduation, afford a home and manage the rising cost of living.

She says they also want to know whether they can build a future in Fiji. Qereqeretabua says the NFP cannot claim to represent the future if its own organisation does not reflect that change.

She says leadership renewal is not simply about age. Qereqeretabua says structures can become outdated when they are treated as permanent and young people are welcomed but denied real responsibility.

She also says succession must be taken seriously within the party. Qereqeretabua says the strongest legacy a leader can leave is an institution that can continue without them.

She describes current leaders as custodians rather than owners of the party. Qereqeretabua says the NFP’s success should not be measured by how long individuals remain in leadership, but by whether capable people are ready to take over.

She says the future NFP should bring together different generations, communities, professions and backgrounds. Qereqeretabua says the party must honour its history while remaining open to change if it is to move forward with a changing Fiji.