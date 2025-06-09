Preparation on track for Ba FC

Ba FC captain Ilisoni Waqaivou says the team is well prepared for the FMF Inter-District Championship and is looking to build on its recent Battle of the Giants success.

Waqaivou has been away with the Bula Boys as they compete in the MSG Cup, but says he has remained in regular contact with the Ba squad and has kept track of their preparations.

He believes the tournament will provide plenty of excitement, particularly with the teams drawn in Ba’s pool.

“I have been in touch with the team and training has been coming along well. We know all other teams will be preparing well so it is going to be even tougher this time around.”

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The FMF IDC kicks off on October 6.