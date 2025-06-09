CBFC clears Drishyam The Conclusion without a single cut

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is often accused of demanding cuts that are considered needless or unjustified.

However, last week, it sprang a surprise by passing the Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan without a single cut.

This week, too, the CBFC seems to have continued the trend, as evident from the censor details of Drishyam The Conclusion.

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Drishyam The Conclusion has been passed with a U/A 16+ certificate by the CBFC. Significantly, the Examining Committee did not ask for a single cut or any audio or visual modification.

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At times, the CBFC also asks filmmakers to mention the title and credits in the language of the film or add an anti-drug ticker or advertisement at the beginning and during the intermission.

Even these changes were not sought in the case of Drishyam The Conclusion, and it was granted a clean U/A 16+ certificate.

The censor certificate was handed over to the makers of Drishyam The Conclusion on September 28. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 150 minutes.

In other words, Drishyam The Conclusion has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

This makes it the second film in the Drishyam franchise to be passed with a U/A certificate and zero cuts, the other being Drishyam 2 (2022).

Drishyam The Conclusion is also the second-longest film of the franchise.

Drishyam (2015) had a runtime of 162 minutes, while Drishyam 2 had a duration of 2 hours and 22 minutes.

Drishyam The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant.

It is directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It arrives in cinemas on October 2.