HIV law change fast-tracked

[Photo: FILE]

The Government is fast-tracking changes to Fiji’s HIV law, saying the current legal framework is preventing the Health Ministry from starting its planned harm-reduction programme.

Health Minister Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu moved a motion in Parliament yesterday to have the HIV-AIDS Amendment Bill 2026 considered without delay.

He says Fiji is facing a generalised HIV epidemic, with injecting drug use contributing significantly to new infections.

The Ministry is prepared to introduce harm-reduction measures, including the provision of sterile needles and syringes.

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Dr Lalabalavu says the necessary supplies, service providers and operational arrangements are already in place.

“The Bill contains three clauses. Clause 1 provides the commencement of the Act by notice in the Gazette, allowing amendments to take effect promptly following assent. Clause 2 provides a clear legal definition of a harm reduction program, establishing what is meant by such a program for the purpose of the Act. And Clause 3 inserts a new section 46, empowering the Minister to direct the Ministry or the HIV AIDS Board or an authorised person to implement a harm reduction program.”

However, he says the programme cannot legally begin under the current law.

The proposed amendments would give the Minister the authority to direct the Ministry, the HIV-AIDS Board or an authorised person to implement a harm-reduction programme.

The programme could provide sterile needles and syringes, condoms, HIV prevention medicines, safe disposal facilities, counselling and referrals to treatment, rehabilitation and mental health services.

The Bill would also provide legal protection for people delivering or receiving these services under an authorised programme, where their actions are reasonably necessary and carried out in good faith.

Dr Lalabalavu has stressed that the amendments will not decriminalize drugs or reduce existing penalties for drug-related offences.

The Bill is expected to be debated and voted on by Parliament today.