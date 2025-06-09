Race to raise $500K for kids

[Photo: CURE KIDS FIJI/ FACEBOOK]

The Cure Kids Race to Survive Fiji returns next month after an eight-year break, bringing together teams from Fiji, Australia and New Zealand.

The five-day challenge aims to raise more than $500,000 for child health programs in Fiji.

More than 60 competitors and event crew will take part in physical and mental challenges across Fiji, while visiting local communities and schools.

The event was last held in 2018 and has raised $3.5 million for Cure Kids Fiji since it began in 2006.

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Accor Hotels Fiji Cluster General Manager Jim Moore said the focus was on raising as much money as possible for children’s health.

He says competitors will also see first-hand how the funds raised are supporting communities in Fiji.

Money raised from this year’s race will support Cure Kids Fiji programs delivered with the Ministry of Health, focusing on rheumatic heart disease and respiratory illness.

In 2025, more than 6,800 people were screened for rheumatic heart disease, including more than 4,000 schoolchildren and 2,700 pregnant women.

More than 92 new cases were identified through school screening and linked to treatment and ongoing care.

Cure Kids Fiji has also provided more than $ 1.1 million in oxygen equipment and consumables, supporting treatment for more than 90,000 patients across the country.

Cure Kids Fiji Board Member and Race Coordinator Murray Davison states the event is about more than fundraising.

He said participants would gain a better understanding of daily life in Fiji and the health challenges faced by communities.

Teams are already fundraising ahead of the October race, with competitors from hotels and businesses across Fiji, Australia and New Zealand working towards the $500,000 target.