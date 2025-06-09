IMO recognises maritime workers as key to shipping safety

[Photo: FILE]

The International Maritime Organisation says maritime workers remain at the centre of safe and efficient shipping.

IMO Pacific Coordinator Sitalingi Payne has recognised the contribution of seafarers, port workers, surveyors, harbourmasters, pilots, engineers, maritime educators, search and rescue teams, enforcement officers and public servants.

Speaking at Fiji’s World Maritime Day celebration, Payne says their daily work is what turns maritime policy into practice.

He says ships may become more advanced and systems more digital, but skills, sound judgement and leadership will continue to be essential.

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Payne says seafarers must be properly trained, fairly treated and supported in their work.

He also stresses the need for maritime authorities to have the skilled personnel, resources and authority required to carry out their responsibilities.

Payne says investment in people is therefore critical to achieving maritime excellence across Fiji and the Pacific.