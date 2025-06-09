Lady Gaga wants daughter to have 'normal childhood'

Lady Gaga. [Photo Credit: AP Photo]

Lady Gaga wants her daughter to have a “normal childhood”.

Earlier this month it was reported that the 40-year-old pop megastar and her 42-year-old entrepreneur fiance Michael Polansky had welcomed their first child together and Gaga is already making plans to keep their family life as private as possible.

A source told the New York Post’s Page Six: “Gaga and Michael have really been enjoying their little family bubble. They’ve started taking Rose on little outings together, but for the most part, they’re keeping things very private.

A birth certificate obtained by TMZ recently revealed the newborn’s name is Rose Bean Polansky, and she was delivered by Dr Robert Katz on June 9 at 11.19pm at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.

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An insider told PEOPLE that Rose may have been inspired by Edith Piaf’s song La Vie En Rose, which Gaga covered in the 2018 romantic musical film, A Star Is Born, while Bean could have been a nod to singer-and-activist Carl Bean, who inspired her 2011 smash-hit track Born This Way.

And, a separate source told the publication that she and Polansky “beam when they talk about being parents”.

The insider added that “Michael seems lighter, happier”, and the couple “both took time off of work this summer to be with (the) baby”.

On September 11, the New York Post’s Page Six shared pictures of Gaga – known as Mother Monster to her fans – and Polansky on a family walk in Northern California, with the Poker Face hitmaker carrying their bundle of joy in a sling/carrier.

Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, has previously spoken of her desire to become a mum many times.

Appearing on an October 2025 episode of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 16-time Grammy winner said: “I would like to do many things. All of these things are open. But what I really want is to be a mum. That’s my next starring role, I hope.”

And in March 2020, the Bad Romance icon told InStyle: “I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mum. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive.”