Naitasiri Women's too strong for Nadroga

Naitasiri Women secured their fourth win of the Marama Cup competition after beating Nadroga 27-5 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Captain Maraia Ravudi says the team’s hard work throughout the week to address mistakes from their previous matches is starting to pay off.

She praised her teammates for their determination, hard work and never-say-die attitude on the field.

Ravudi says the team’s focus now is to carry their momentum into their next match.

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“I’m just really happy with the girl’s effort today. We spend this week working on our weakness and going over our gameplan, and I am happy to see everything come together all thanks to the girl’s hard work. We are happy but we still have to fix a few things before our next game.”

While pleased with their performance, she says there are still areas they need to improve before the next round.