Dakota Johnson stars in thriller 'Verity' exploring truth and trust

source: Reuters

Psychological thriller “Verity” taps into the ​real-world challenge of knowing what’s true and who to trust, actor Dakota Johnson said at the film’s ‌UK premiere on Thursday.

Based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, the film follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, played by Johnson, who is hired to complete a series of books for renowned author Verity Crawford after an accident leaves her unable to write.

The assignment draws Lowen into ​the Crawford family’s secluded estate, where she uncovers what appears to be Verity’s autobiographical manuscript. As its unsettling ​secrets unfold, the line between truth and deception begins to blur.

“It’s so thrilling, it’s so ⁠sexy,” Johnson said. “You are constantly trying to figure out what the truth is and who the good people are and ​who the bad people are. It’s kind of a lot like life.”

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The adaptation is the latest of Hoover’s novels to ​reach the big screen, following the attention generated by Justin Baldoni’s “It Ends With Us”.

Directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Michael Showalter, the film stars Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway as Verity and Josh Hartnett as her husband, Jeremy.