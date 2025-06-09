No shortage of talent says Fiji Bati coach

Vodafone Fiji Bati head coach Mick Potter. [Photo: FILE]

Vodafone Fiji Bati head coach Mick Potter believes the country has plenty of rugby league talent after watching the Vodafone Cup finals in Lautoka on Saturday.

Navy Albatross claimed the men’s title with a win over Saru Dragons, while Army Bears defeated Namoli West Tigers to take out the women’s competition.

Potter says the standard of play showed that local players are developing a stronger understanding of rugby league.

He was also impressed by the women’s competition and praised all the teams for their commitment throughout the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

“Players seem to get better over the years. I was really impressed with both the men’s and women’s final. You can tell from the style they’re playing that players these days understand the game much more than previous years.”

Potter says the performances in Lautoka are a positive sign for the future of rugby league in Fiji, with plenty of talent coming through the ranks.