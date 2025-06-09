Allies unite behind Saudi Arabia as Houthis step up attacks

source: Reuters

Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan will hold an urgent, high-level meeting under a joint defence pact ​to discuss ways to support the kingdom amid attacks by Yemen’s Houthis, while Saudi’s top religious authority told troops to be ready to lay down their lives to fight their Iran-aligned enemy.

The ‌Houthis have launched strikes on the Saudi-backed government in Yemen and repeatedly fired into Saudi Arabia, disrupting oil flows from the world’s largest energy exporter, as part of a wider Middle East war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

The Houthis said they had fired dozens of missiles and drones at Saudi targets on Thursday, while authorities in Saudi Arabia said they had intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by Houthi fighters.

Saudi Arabia earlier had issued emergency alerts for areas including the holy city of Mecca, ​Jeddah and Yanbu, the main Saudi Red Sea oil port.

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Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti, the kingdom’s top religious authority, called on soldiers to be ready to lay down their lives to fight the Houthis until the group ​is ousted from power, according to a statement posted by the Saudi state news agency late on Thursday.