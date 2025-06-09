Fiji Kulas aims for strong finish

The Fiji Kulas will be looking to end their MSG Cup campaign on a high when they play their final match at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tonight.

Despite missing out on a place in the elimination stage, head coach Naomi Waqanidrola says the team will give its all when they take on New Caledonia.

Waqanidrola says the players are disappointed not to have advanced to the next stage, but remain optimistic and are determined to take as much as they can from their final match.

“I am happy with how far they have come but we still have a lot to work on. The girls gave their best on the field, but we will go back and return stronger.”

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Meanwhile, the women’s final will be played at the same venue at 12pm on Saturday.