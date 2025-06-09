Tighter controls on imported kava

[Photo: FILE]

Imported kava will now face stricter health checks before it can enter Fiji.

The Ministry of Health has introduced new controls requiring all imported kava to meet mandatory safety and documentation requirements.

The move is aimed at preventing contaminated, adulterated or poor-quality kava from entering local markets.

The Ministry says the growing international trade and distribution of kava has increased the risk of non-compliant products reaching consumers.

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Under the new requirements, importers must secure official permits before their kava shipments arrive in Fiji.

They must also provide documents showing the origin of the kava and allowing the shipment to be traced.

All imported kava will undergo chemotype and microbiological testing to confirm that it is safe and suitable for human consumption.

The controls apply to all forms of imported kava, including raw roots, chips, pieces and processed powder.

Shipments that fail the required safety or documentation checks could be detained, seized or destroyed at the importer’s expense.

The Ministry says the measures are aimed at protecting public health while maintaining the quality and integrity of kava sold in Fiji.