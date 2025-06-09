Bula Boys too strong for PNG

[Photo: FIJI FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION/ FACEBOOK]

The Fiji Bula Boys registered a 2–0 victory over Papua New Guinea in the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup 2026 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Captain Roy Krishna opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 18th minute before Sterling Vasconcellos doubled Fiji’s advantage six minutes later.

Fiji took the 2–0 lead into the break and held PNG scoreless in the second half to secure all three points.

Head coach Stephane Auvary says he is happy with the result.

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“I’m happy with what was done tonight; we can and did what we needed to do to get this important win. I wasn’t happy with our last game, but tonight’s a lot better.”

Fiji plays their next game against New Caledonia tomorrow at 7pm.