Defense questions originality of NFP letter

[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

The Suva Magistrates Court has ruled that a letter from the National Federation Party can be admitted as evidence in the ongoing case against former Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad.

However, when the letter was presented in court today, the defence questioned whether it was the original document.

The defence told the court that during the pre-trial conference, FICAC had indicated that the original documents were available.

The defence therefore objected to the document being produced in its current form.

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The prosecution has been ordered to bring the original document to court tomorrow.

If the original is not available, FICAC has been directed to bring witnesses for a voir dire to determine the admissibility of the document.

Professor Prasad faces two charges relating to the declaration of his assets, liabilities and income.

FICAC alleges that between December 30, 2015 and January 31, 2016, he failed to declare his directorship in Platinum Hotels and Resorts PTE Limited while he was an officeholder of the National Federation Party.