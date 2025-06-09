Fallen officers remembered

[Supplied: Sourced from FCS/ facebook page]

Fallen members of the Fiji Police Force have been remembered during this morning’s Dawn Service at Nasova Grounds.

The annual ceremony brought together members of the Fiji Police Force, Fiji Corrections Service, friendly forces, senior officials and families of officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Acting Commissioner of Corrections Auta Moceisuva attended the solemn ceremony alongside senior Corrections officers.

The service paid tribute to the courage, dedication and sacrifice of police officers who died while serving the nation.

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The gathering also highlighted the camaraderie and solidarity among Fiji’s law enforcement and security agencies.

The ceremony concluded with a tribute to the fallen officers, whose service continues to be remembered by their colleagues, families and the nation.