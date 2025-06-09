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Young engineer shaping aviation safety

Bose Vavataga Multimedia Journalist West [email protected]

September 28, 2026 1:00 pm

[Photo: Supplied]

Aviation was never part of Ilisapeci Bosenavulagi’s original career plan.

The 30-year-old studied electronic engineering before joining Fiji Airways in 2022.

She is now a Lead Flight Simulator Engineer, working behind the scenes to help prepare pilots for the skies.

Bosenavulagi maintains the airline’s flight simulators and training devices, ensuring they meet international standards.

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She says the simulators allow pilots to practice everything from normal procedures to emergency situations in a safe and controlled environment.

“It provides them with a safe and realistic environment where they can replicate normal, everyday procedures into emergency situations. So, these are certain situations that would be unsafe or costly to replicate in an actual aircraft. So, this gives our training crew… It shapes and it builds their confidence. It sharpens their decision-making process. So, if anything happens, they’re ready for it”.

Her journey has not been without challenges.

Bosenavulagi said she had to combine her knowledge of electronics with aircraft systems, flight dynamics and simulator technology.

She says the most rewarding part of the job is knowing her work contributes to aviation safety.

As Fiji Airways celebrates 75 years, Bosenavulagi said being part of the airline as a young engineer was a privilege.

Bosenavulagi says curiosity is a good place to start, encouraging young people to ask questions, keep learning and give themselves time to grow.

“So, always be willing to learn because some things would take longer for you to comprehend. Some things take shorter. Be patient with yourself and allow yourself time to learn and grow. Just talk about yourself”

She hopes her journey will encourage more young Fijians to explore careers in aviation.

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