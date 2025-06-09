Tailevu Rugby chasing double glory this season

Tailevu Rugby Union captain Emori Logavatu says the side is determined to challenge for both the Farebrother and Skipper Cup titles this season.

The Tailevu side knows the road to silverware will not be easy, with every match becoming increasingly important as the Skipper Cup competition heats up.

Their next test comes tomorrow when they host Suva in Round Nine at the Nakelo District School grounds.

Logavatu says the team is taking the clash seriously as it continues its push for both trophies.

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“Our match against Suva is a very important one for the boys and me. Our mission and focus for this season is to lift the Farebrother and Skipper Cup trophies — that’s why we are not taking our preparations against Suva lightly. We don’t promise a win, but we will be fighting tooth and nail and giving our best, especially in front of our home crowd.”

Tailevu has left no stone unturned in its preparations this week, with Logavatu expecting another tough battle against a well-established Suva outfit.

“Suva is well known for being a strong team. They are also preparing well for tomorrow’s clash. Suva has been there for a long time and they’ve had some wins, but we have prepared well too for the match tomorrow.”

Tailevu Rugby General Manager Pio Ratumaitavuki says the team’s campaign has come with its share of challenges, but the support from the vanua has remained strong.

“I’m so grateful for the support from the vanua o Tailevu. This is the vanua’s team, and I’m grateful for the villages the team has camped in. This is the vanua’s team, and these boys are just pulling on the jumper to represent us before they take it off again.”

Tailevu hosts Suva at 3pm tomorrow at Nakelo District School.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports, while overseas viewers can watch on VITI+ for 20 dollars.