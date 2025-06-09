Cocaine exhibits worth $30 million replaced

Cocaine exhibits worth more than 30 million dollars are at the centre of an investigation after forensic testing found the substance in the exhibits was no longer cocaine.

The matter was revealed in Parliament by Justice Minister and Acting Attorney General Siromi Turaga, who said the substance had been replaced with what is believed to be flour.

Turaga says forensic tests returned negative results for cocaine, raising serious questions over how the exhibits were tampered with.

He says the matter was immediately brought to the attention of the Prime Minister, with investigations now underway.

Article continues after advertisement

Turaga says he is deeply disappointed by what has happened and those responsible will face the full force of the law.

Opposition MP Faiyaz Koya described the incident as a serious concern and called for all materials, particularly drug exhibits, to be checked and tested.

Turaga says measures have already been taken, including restricting access to certain exhibits.