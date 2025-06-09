Poor coordination hurting sugar industry

[Photo: File]

Poor coordination among key institutions is being identified as a major challenge facing Fiji’s sugar industry.

The Standing Committee on Economic Affairs says fragmented service delivery, overlapping responsibilities and limited information sharing are undermining the sector.

Committee Chair Sakiusa Tubuna says evidence received showed weak coordination among stakeholders responsible for the industry.

“Evidence received by the Committee pointed to concerns regarding fragmented service delivery, overlapping responsibilities, limited information sharing, and weak coordination amongst key stakeholders.”

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The concerns involve the Ministry of Sugar, Ministry of Agriculture, Fiji Sugar Corporation, Sugar Cane Growers Fund and the Sugar Cane Growers Council.

The Committee says these challenges are being faced alongside declining cane production, labour shortages, rising costs, an ageing farmer population and land tenure uncertainty.

It is calling for clearer institutional responsibilities, stronger governance and better information sharing to support the modernisation and diversification of the sugar industry.