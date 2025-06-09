LTA mourns loss of former Board Chair

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) issued a statement in relation to the passing of former Board Chairman, the late Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry, Inosi Kuridrani.

In a statement signed off by Deputy Board Chairperson Miliana Vulakouvaki, the LTA said Kuridrani dedicated over three decades to public service, demonstrating visionary leadership, integrity and a deep commitment to community development and the people of Fiji.

She said during his tenure as LTA Board Chairman from May 2023 to July 2025, he provided leadership and direction in advancing the Authority’s priorities in road safety, institutional reform, digital transformation and the modernisation of Fiji’s land transport sector.

Vulakouvaki says the late Kuridrani’s contributions to national development, from grassroots advocacy and rural development to Parliament and public administration, have left a lasting legacy of service and commitment.