Ratu Tevita speaks on constitution

[Photo: File]

Gone Turaga Bale na Tui Nayau Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara has thrown his support behind the Great Council of Chiefs as Parliament considers he Constitution Review Commission report.

Ratu Tevita says he fully supports GCC Chairman Ratu Viliame Seruvakula and the consultation process involving 278 chiefs from all 14 provinces.

He describes the process as genuine and culturally grounded, saying the Council deserves recognition for accepting the Commission’s findings, including areas where its submissions were not fully reflected in the report.

The GCC Chairman recently said the Council accepted the outcome, including areas where it did not succeed, as part of the constitutional review process.

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Ratu Tevita says calls to protect iTaukei identity, land and customs should not be viewed as being against other communities.

He says constitutional protection for iTaukei interests should provide a foundation for national unity while recognising the rights and belonging of all Fijians.

As debate on the report begins in Parliament, Ratu Tevita is urging MPs on both sides of the House to approach the process with gravity and generosity of spirit.

He says the constitutional debate must be handled with respect and humility, with the focus firmly on Fiji’s future.

Ratu Tevita says he stands with his people and, in doing so, stands for all of Fiji.