Hard work pays off for Navy Albatross

Months of hard work and sacrifice have finally paid off for the Navy Albatross, who won their first-ever Vodafone Cup title yesterday.

Head coach Sevanaia Koroi says his side have been putting in the hard yards since the beginning of the year, with their victory over Saru Dragons in the final a reflection of the commitment and effort they have shown throughout the season.

Koroi says staying committed to a goal over a long period is never easy, but the hard work has been worth it.

“We have been sacrificing a lot since January. The dedication, the sacrifice, the effort that the players have been putting in throughout the season, this is just the outcome of what we have done.”

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He says none of this would have been possible without the support of the coaching staff, their families and loved ones, who have rallied behind the team since day one.