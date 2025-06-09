UK police arrest five near US-used air base on terrorism charges

source: Reuters

British police arrested five men on suspicion of explosives and terrorism offences on Sunday near an air base that has been used by the US to ​strike Iran, after a tip-off that three vans had been seen heading to the military airfield.

US President Donald Trump said the suspects had been looking to ‌do “big damage” and had been under investigation by British and US authorities.

British counterterrorism detectives leading the investigation said police had received a call about three suspicious vehicles that appeared to be travelling towards RAF Fairford in the west of England in the early hours of Sunday.

Five men were arrested by armed officers and later held on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act. Police, who said they believed the incident was now contained, have ​not yet publicly stated who they assessed was involved.

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An Iranian-linked motive is considered the most likely, a source familiar with the investigation said, while a Russian sabotage operation or an ​Islamist plot were also being looked at.