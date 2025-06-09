NDMO backs bigger disaster funding

[File Photo]

The National Disaster Management Office is calling for greater international climate financing as communities face mounting losses from climate change.

They say rising seas, damaged infrastructure and repeated disasters are placing increasing pressure on communities.

The issue was raised by Committee Member Rinesh Sharma during Parliament’s consideration of the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union and Veitacini Treaty.

Sharma questioned how Fiji could reconcile its vulnerability to climate change with Australia’s continued fossil fuel industry and asked what position NDMO had taken during consultations on the treaty.

NDMO Permanent Secretary Mitieli Cama said climate financing is an issue supported by government ministries through the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, which leads Fiji’s climate negotiations.

“We are seeing the practical consequences of climate change already. When sea levels rise, communities come to us asking for seawalls, evacuation centres and other infrastructure to protect them, and these are real costs that Fiji has to meet.”

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Cama said NDMO supports increased contributions from countries whose emissions contribute to climate impacts faced by vulnerable countries such as Fiji.

He pointed to the practical consequences already being experienced by communities.

Cama said rising sea levels ultimately result in requests for seawalls, evacuation centres and other measures to protect communities.

He said Fiji cannot influence the scale of global emissions on its own, but needs increased donor support to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The discussion also turned to Fiji’s maritime security needs.

Sharma raised the possibility of Australia’s future nuclear-powered submarines using Fiji as a docking location in the context of the AUKUS security arrangement.

Cama said he was open to the idea, while making clear that he was not speaking for Fiji’s naval division.

He said NDMO has consistently advocated greater investment in Fiji’s naval capacity because communities in maritime areas currently lack the resources to adequately monitor Fiji’s exclusive economic zone.

Cama said stronger maritime capability could help Fiji address illegal fishing and drug trafficking in its maritime areas.

Committee Chair Lenora Qereqeretabua subsequently reminded the hearing that Fiji is a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, distinguishing nuclear-powered submarines from submarines carrying nuclear weapons.

The hearing also considered whether the Fiji-Australia treaties could restrict Fiji from sourcing disaster equipment from countries other than Australia.

Nabuliwaqa said Australia remains one of Fiji’s trusted partners but NDMO continues to work with other donors and partners and is not limited to Australian assistance.